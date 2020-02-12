TORRINGTON — The Burrville Fire Training School was built in 1961 on a rural road in the Burrville section of Torrington to fill the need for volunteer firefighters to receive professional training at one central location. Four decades later, the arduous process to design and secure funding for an all-new facility to replace it began.
Richard Winn, a former career firefighter who is the director of the new Litchfield County Regional Fire School in Torrington, said “It took 15 years to design this new facility on the footprint of the previous Burrville Fire Training School and cost the state $13 million, but it was desperately needed for volunteer firefighters in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut. This is a new Class A fire training structure. We installed System 203 linings consisting of 3910 tiles, certain steel and fire brick pavers.”
Winn said, “The burn room walls are “sacrificial” and will be regularly replaced. The firefighters are advised that if they can’t see their feet inside this smoke-filled quarters, they should be on their knees.”
The antiquated buildings on the training grounds have been replaced by a brand-new advanced fire tower and burn building (known as “The Inforcer”), plus a state-of-the-art new training school with several classrooms, kitchenette, an isolated room for fire gear, and areas designed for future use as rental for yoga lessons or an emergency center for weather or other catastrophic incidents.
Winn proudly shared that the first Fire Fighter II training class recently passed the course with volunteer firefighters from Litchfield, East Litchfield, Northfield, Winsted, Morris, Canaan, and Bethlehem.
The Litchfield County Regional Fire School is located at 606 Burr Mountain Road in Torrington, and can be contacted at 208-570-6500 for details or rental use.