New COVID-19 vaccine sites in Torrington and Winsted

TORRINGTON — Hartford HealthCare and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital have opened two new locations in northwest Connecticut to provide more COVID-19 vaccines for the public and pre-op patients.
One is in Torrington at the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital’s Memorial Building Conference Hall, 540 Litchfield Street, where vaccines are administered Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The other is at Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter, 80 South Main Street, Winsted. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/vaccine.