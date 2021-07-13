New Hartford library on summer hours schedule

NEW HARTFORD — The Beekley Library at 10 Central Avenue has reopened.
Summer hours are Mondays: Noon-4 p.m.; Tuesdays: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursdays: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
Services include browsing, computer usage, printing, faxing, copying, chairs and tables for reading, and reader’s advisory.
New acquisitions will be displayed throughout the collection and small art shows will be available for viewing in the front foyer. Adult programs will begin meeting in person, and the majority of children’s summer reading programs will be held virtually. For more information, call 860-379-7235 or visit beekleylibrary.org.