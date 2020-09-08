LITCHFIELD — In the first few minutes listening to George Manzone, owner of the Litchfield County CBD Co., one might take him for a scientist or medical doctor, as he easily rolls out words like “endocannabinoid system,” “cerebellum” and “terpene enhanced glycerides.” With further conversation, it becomes apparent that he is a bit of both. He is also a man on a mission: “To provide customer service as quality crafted as our product,” he said.
The abbreviation CBD has become more widely known, mostly for pain management. Their website explains that CBD is actually cannabidiol, which is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis. Research has shown that the synergy between multiple cannabinoids is where the real magic happens.
Manzone said he’s been doing botanical extracting for 10 years.
“The reason I got involved with CBD is that I had been working with natural and holistic products and medicinal marijuana,” he said. “I began crafting small amounts of CBD for my own use.”
Manzone opened his first CBD shop in 2018 in Winsted, and still uses the compounding lab there to craft all his products.
“We wanted to call the business an apothecary, since we craft our own products that benefit health in many diverse holistic ways, but we were told that designation can only be used by a pharmacy,” Manzone said. “We are committed to ensuring potency, purity and consistency and we are licensed with the State of Connecticut for hemp manufacturing and follow the requirements of the (state) Department of Consumer Protection.”
Manzone works with pet stores, rescue shelters and animal hospitals to explain how his “Furry Friend” product can help calm animals and quiet down their anxiety. Patty LaFountain and her family business Dog and Cat S’Paw, in Litchfield, across from his new building, said she is very confident about the Furry Friend product.
“We have used the CBD products for our own dog for his skin and arthritis and we have a few clients that use it for similar reasons and to help with their dog’s anxiety,” LaFountain said. “We recommend it to clients when their dog gets anxious while getting groomed or if they’re on the older side and may have arthritis pain, to help them figure out how to make their pets more comfortable. We don’t include it in our everyday grooming process, but we do recommend it and let the client decide if they want to try it at home or during their dog’s grooming.”
One of the items Litchfield County CBD also offers is a relatively new method to increase Vitamin C absorption through Liposomal Vitamin C, which Manzone says boosts immunity year-round for benefits to the brain, heart and skin health. In addition to the vials of hemp consumables sold at the store, the shop also manufactures cosmetics, such as a cream for tattoo aftercare, facial moisturizer, muscle and joint cream and a lip balm infused with CBD oil.
Jackie McNamara, who formerly owned a boho-style clothing and accessories boutique in New Hartford, now shares space at the new store for her scarves and exotic clothing, some of it from Nepal, as well as curated jewelry pieces. “I’m going to be adding more merchandise as we go along,” she said.
McNamara also offers therapeutic massage and skin treatments, using a French technology for everything from targeted slimming to body toning and pain reduction, she said. She said she’s adding an infrared sauna and guided hypnosis there, for a full alternative and holistic health service.
The shop had a soft opening Aug. 18 and is holding a grand opening from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12. There will be several vendors under tents for the event, appropriately spaced outdoors. Samples and giveaways will be offered, as well as a 25 percent discount off merchandise.
Litchfield County CBD Co. is located at 383 Torrington Road (Rte. 202) in Litchfield. Call 860-969-4690, email info@lcapothecary.com or visit www.LitchfieldCountyCBD.com for information.