New Milford appoints second interim principal for Schaghticoke Middle School

NEW MILFORD — The school board selected one of its own staff to move into the interim principal position at Schaghticoke Middle School during a special meeting Thursday, according to a press release.
Linda Scoralick will now serve as principal for the remainder of the academic school year after former Principal Chris Longo stepped down to take another position in another district. This is the second interim appointment the district has made since Longo announced his departure in September.
Longo had been with the district since 2016.
In her new position, Scoralick will receive a salary of $96,287 effective from her start date of Nov. 15, according to meeting minutes.
During an earlier special meeting, the Board unanimously approved the appointment of Robert Tremaglio as interim principal beginning Oct. 7. At the time, Tremaglio was to serve in the role until a permanent candidate was found.
Scoralick has been working for the district since 2007 and was most recently assistant principal at the high school. She started her New Milford career as a math teacher before making her way up to math department chair.
Scoralick received her bachelor’s from Purchase College SUNY, and her master’s in teacher leadership and 6th year in educational leadership from Quinnipiac University. She got her certification from Western Connecticut State University.
DiCorpo called Scoralick a “familiar face and presence” that would be filling “the important position of interim SMS principal.”
During the meeting, the board also appointed a new district technology director, Jeffrey Turner.
Turner has worked as IT director for Watertown Public Schools since 2015.
“We welcome both Mr. Turner and Ms. Scoralick to these two important positions and look forward to having each as a member of our administrative team,” DiCorpo said in the release.