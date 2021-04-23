New Milford arts initiative invites students to create banners

NEW MILFORD — My Heart Beats For is a New Milford Arts By Youth initiative centered around students in grades 4-12 creating banners that show what inspires them, what makes their hearts beat, an announcement said.
Up to 50 banners will be chosen to fly on the lampposts of the New Milford Green.
The New Milford Public Library is having a workshop on April 30 at Pettibone Community Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m., to be conducted by project consultant Stephen Gass.
Supplies will be provided to make the banners, or students can bring their own materials to create their visions. RSVP by emailing Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org
For more information about the initiative, go to heartbeatsnewmilford.org.