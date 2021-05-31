NEW MILFORD — A sign featuring a pen and ink drawing of the Old Boardman Bridge by the late New Milford artist Fern Hack was installed on the east side of the bridge on May 19.
Hack’s daughter Melody and her husband William Devlin of New Milford attended the installation together, with Mayor Pete Bass. The sign was the gift of Fern Hack’s family and was dedicated to her memory.
Hack lived with her husband and family in New Milford and later Kent, from 1961 until 2011. She was active in several local art associations, including the Housatonic Art League, as well as the garden club in town.
The bridge drawing was done for the annual calendar put out by the former Village Hardware Store in 1977, shortly after the old bridge had been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The town is currently looking into ways to repair and renew the bridge as a pedestrian walkway adjacent to Sega Meadows Park.