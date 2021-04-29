NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is hosting their first featured artist — Susan Grisell.
The Featured Artist Show will run from May 1 to May 30.
Working primarily in oil, Grisell’s paintings are representational, and strongly influenced by the Impressionists, an announcement said.
The exhibition features local landscapes and still life.
Gallery 25 is located at 11 Railroad Street in New Milford and is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts. For more information, visit www.gallery25ct.com.
A lifelong resident of Gaylordsville, Grisell has been painting professionally for 50 years, starting at the age of 18. She has exhibited in many outdoor shows, and has taken numerous awards, including Best in Show in Mystic, the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit in NYC, and in New Milford's outdoor art show. She has also taken the Landscape Award in WSOAE, the Brackman Award for portrait and figure in Mystic, and Best in Show in Roxbury's Art at the Meetinghouse.
She is a member of the Washington Art Association, and a past member of the Salmagundi Club, the Kent Art Association, and the Lyme Art Association. Grisell's paintings are in private collections worldwide.
On Friday, April 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Gallery 25 Member Roberta Ahuja will be doing a “Make Your Own Mug” – a Pottery workshop at the gallery. Cost is $35. Age is 15 and over. There is a maximum of six participants, so contact Roberta to sign up (203) 290-9939.
Participants will be making a mug using a hand built technique. Working with a slab of clay, they will decorate using texture, cutting and mold the mug and adding a handle.
For more information about Gallery 25, email Gallery25newmilfordct @gmail.com.