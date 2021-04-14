New Milford landscaper holding spring cleanup day, seeking volunteers

NEW MILFORD — YardScapes Landscape Professionals is planning its 13th Annual Spring Day of Service on Saturday, April 24.
YardScapes’ announcement said the company is committed to the philosophy that “everyone, everywhere benefits from a connection to nature” and this has been especially true this past year. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this annual team-building and community-focused event has been altered but will not be canceled.
In the past, this event was kicked off with coffee and pastries in the morning with teams assigned to specific areas for spring cleanup followed by a cookout and picnic back at YardScapes’ office. This year, while adhering to CDC recommendations, the kickoff will be held via a Zoom call with a brief welcome by YardScapes founder Shayne Newman. Volunteers will then head out to pick up litter in front of their homes, on their streets, at their place of business or at their favorite outdoor space. Instead of a post event get together, all are asked to photograph their litter hauls and submit them to YardScapes, which will compile them and award some prizes.
Those who would like to participate are asked to visit the company’s website or Facebook page for details and to RSVP. Litter photos can be sent to info@yardscapeslandscape.com or #Tagged on social media #YardScapesLandscape.