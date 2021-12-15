New Milford looks to hire new contact tracer as cases rise

NEW MILFORD — The health department is hiring another contact tracer as cases climb in Connecticut and among New Milford residents.
In the state data release last week, the town reported a case rate of 34.9 cases per 100,000 residents, including 78 positive cases during the second week of reporting, and 53 the first. This was one of the highest case rates for the Danbury area.
The job description posted on the town website states it is a “long-term temporary position,” running “through the pandemic, ending when the contact tracing requirement is no longer necessary.”
Contact tracing has been done within the health department, with Health Director Lisa Morrissey and contact tracing staff calling COVID positive residents and people that were exposed to people with COVID. But Morrissey said turnover is high for contact tracers due to the at-times emotional and burdensome job.
“As you can imagine, you burn out really quickly,” she said during Monday’s Town Council meeting.
The town, by law, is required to contact trace for COVID and any other communicable diseases among residents. The salary would be offset by state grants, Morrissey said.
“Contact tracing is probably new for most people who were listening. Contact tracing is one of the oldest aspects of public health — we’re talking going back to Ancient Rome,” Morrissey told the council. “It’s not new with COVID-19, what it is is it’s more burdensome.”
The job description explains that “this is a fast-paced, critical position requiring strong communication skills and computer skills, including strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.”
Interested candidates should submit a town of New Milford employment application with current resume to personnel@newmilford.org.