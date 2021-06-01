TORRINGTON — The man accused of stabbing an acquaintance following a text message argument two years ago in New Milford was recently sentenced to jail time, plus five years probation.
Dion Bernier Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and tampering with evidence following a stabbing outside his Grove Street home in New Milford the morning of Aug. 1, 2019.
The altercation was the culmination of a text message argument between Bernier and his victim, according to New Milford police.
Police said they found the victim “walking around the driveway with what appeared to be a stab wound to his abdomen” at the scene and a pocket knife clipped to Bernier’s pants.
The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital and underwent abdominal surgery, according to police.
Bernier was held on a $250,000 bond and initially pleaded not guilty at state Superior Court in Torrington, but later changed his pleas to nolo contendere this past February.
By pleading nolo contendere, a defendant essentially accepts a guilty plea without admitting guilt.
The 28-year-old was sentenced Friday to 15 years in jail, suspended after three years, with five years probation for the assault charge and 18 months in jail for the evidence tampering charge, according to court records.