New Milford: McCarthy Observatory’s virtual view of stars Jan. 9

NEW MILFORD — McCarthy Observatory’s virtual presentation of its Second Saturday Stars will take place Jan. 9 from 7-9 p.m.
Viewers can access this live presentation through the observatory’s website, mccarthyobservatory.org and scrolling to the link for Second Saturday Stars. Those who aren’t able to view the live program may view the show at a later time on YouTube.
The presentation will begin with a tour of the January night sky. Viewers will be taught how to do their own sky navigation in their backyard. Then, there will be an overview of the anticipated space missions and milestones in 2021. This will be followed by an interview with an engineer on what it’s like to drive on Mars. Also, there will be an update on SpaceX’s development of its Mars’ Starship.