New Milford Public Library offers March YA events

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Public Library’s March YA events for grades 6-12 are as follows:
• A visit with Erin Yun, author of “Pippa Park Raises Her Game,” will lead a creative writing workshop March 11 from 4-5:30 p.m.
• Celebrate Women’s History Month with a presentation on five famous women who were first in their fields; March 19 from 4-5:30 p.m.
• Manatee Appreciation Day is March 31. Participants will learn how to help save manatees from extinction and do a craft; March 31 from 4-5 p.m.
• Young Adult Activists, a group for kids interested in helping out the rainforest, is meeting March 3 from 4-5 p.m.
• Dungeons & Dragons meets three times in March, on March 1, 15, and 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Games & Chess is March 9 from 4-5:30.
• Write Stuff! Creative Writing is March 17 from 4-5:30 p.m.
• Graphic Novels Book Club is March 21 from 3-4 p.m.
• Classics Book Club is March 25 from 4-5 p.m.
Books Binge Boxes include three books of a series and candy. To borrow one of the boxes, call 860-355-1191 or come to the library, 24 Main Street. RSVP for all programs, all virtual, by emailing Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.