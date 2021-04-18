New Milford Public Library’s Knit & Stitch to meet on Green

NEW MILFORD — Beginning April 20, New Milford Public Library’s Knit & Stitch (formerly the Library Knit Wits) will start meeting on the Green on Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (weather permitting).
Those interested in attending are asked to call the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2 on Tuesday mornings to confirm that there will be a session.
This will be a weekly social gathering for anyone that enjoys any type of fiber arts, from knitting and crochet, creative stitchery and quilting, to spinning and weaving. Attendees should bring something to work on and a chair. Masks will be required.
If any questions, email Jody Hyman at jhyman@biblio.org.