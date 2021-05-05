New Milford Public Library: YA events in May

NEW MILFORD — Here are New Milford Public Library’s YA events for grades 6-12 in May. Some are virtual and some are in person.
• Make Art Club is May 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House. This month’s session is on creating 3D tiny towns.
• Extreme Air Power Experiments from the CT Science Center is May 18 from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom.
• Tree-Cans Puppet Show is May 23 at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Williamson Park in Gaylordsville. The event raises money to help save the rainforests.
• YA Activists is May 11 from 4-5 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.
• Dungeons & Dragons meets May 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Games & Chess is May 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.
• Graphic Novels Book Club is May 16 from 3-4 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.
• Write Stuff! Creative Writing is May 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House.
To RSVP for all programs, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.