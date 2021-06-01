NEW MILFORD — The New Milford River Trail Association is offering a free bike riding event on Sunday, June 13.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot across from the White Horse Country Pub on U.S. 202. The address is 253 New Milford Turnpike, New Preston.
The group will bike ride south along scenic backroads, passing five barns on the New Milford Barn Quilt Trail. The route is moderately challenging at times with some hard packed gravel roads, an announcement said. The ride is approximately eight miles. A hybrid bike is recommended. Adults and teens are welcome.
Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early and bring a water bottle, snack and helmet. For questions, contact Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.