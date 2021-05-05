NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Rotary Club’s spring Community Document Shredding Day will be held on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the New Milford Senior Center parking lot, with an entrance from Elm Street.
No appointment is necessary, there is no limit to the number of boxes brought to be shredded.
The event is open to residents and businesses from all towns. Staff from the shredding company will handle the documents and will shred them while drivers watch.
The mobile on-site document destruction process is efficient and quick, the announcement said. The shredded material will then be recycled.
The cost is $10 per standard copy paper-type box. All money collected will be donated by the New Milford Rotary Club within the community to help senior citizens, environmental projects and fund scholarships and other local projects.
Those with questions or a large number of boxes can contact Arthur Klein at 860 350-2225, email shredfest@nmrotary.org or visit nmrotary.org.