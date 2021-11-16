NEW MILFORD — Each year, for over 35 years, the New Milford Santa Fund program has partnered with Social Services to help children in need by giving them holiday gifts. They help over 400 children annually. The nonprofits are helping children once again and asking for sponsors.
The Social Services’ team of elves will ensure every gift that comes in from the public is checked and matched to each child. Santa's elf team has remained the same for most of those 35 years, a press release said.
In addition to the store gift cards and toy or special gift requests, the team will add gloves, hats, scarves, a book, and a food gift card for a holiday meal.
The due date for sponsors to return with the gifts is Dec. 6 so there is time to organize and distribute to the parents the following week.
Sponsors can inquire by emailing santafund.nmct@gmail.com.
New Milford parents in need may contact Social Services to sign up at socialservices@newmilford.org or call 860-355-6079, ext. 1. This is an income based program.
New Milford Social Services is at 2 Pickett District Road.