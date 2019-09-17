NEW MILFORD — Homebound seniors soon may have prepared closer to home as a partnership between the culinary school and senior center expands.
Under a new memorandum of understanding, the Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT expects to operate out of the New Milford Senior Center, replacing the original plan to move to the John Pettibone Community Center. It will use the kitchen in the basement of the senior center once Loaves and Fishes moves to its new building.
The idea for the school to come to the center came about at the suggestion of Carolyn Haglund and Dawn Hammacott, executive directors of the senior center and the culinary school, respectively. It was brought to the Town Council.
Haglund has wanted to partner with the school since the school was created.
She has served on the board of directors and supported the program, partnering a bit in the beginning before the senior program grew too large and another contractor was hired. The two organizations partnered again this spring with a pilot program with the culinary school preparing meals for the center’s lunches.
“This was something that we had already been doing,” Hammacott said. “It’s just a natural fit.”
Haglund said they have control of the meals with the school and are looking forward to providing nutritious meals with the Meals on Wheels, which is still another contractor.
This means those meals are being prepared the day before, frozen and delivered from more than an hour away. Haglund said the seniors enjoy the school’s meals, which are fresher and tastier.
“It is a win-win situation and we can only make it better,” Haglund said.
With the senior center and culinary school taking on the Meals on Wheels piece of the program, they can better help the 100 or so people using the program in town, Haglund said.
“We can intervene on any services they might need,” she said, adding they can connect seniors to programs. “We’re looking to expand this and really bring this in house to reduce that footprint.”
This will also allow the senior center to regionalize and help provide meals to seniors in nearby towns.
“It’s a wonderful idea to bring meals out to seniors,” Councilman Michael Gold told Haglund at this week’s Town Council meeting. “I can’t tell you how many of my aides throw out those dinners and those lunches. The seniors love to stack those meals in their fridge because they taste so horrible. This is kudos to you.”
Hammacott said with so much uncertainty around Pettibone’s future, they’re unable to go there.
She said the school will have to renovate the kitchen before they move there and they hope to be up and working there in the spring. The costs and extent of the renovations is still being determined, as is the rent the school would pay to the town.
Haglund said the MOU document will help them win grant money to renovate the kitchen.
Hammacott said the senior center has a bigger space with more storage than their location at St. John’s Episcopal Church and will allow them to continue and expand their offerings.
In addition to the senior meals, the culinary school serves 2,000 meals at the New Milford food bank, is the emergency food provider for the town and offers job training for the SNAP and Wheels programs in town.
“Being in this building is only going to help us serve the town more,” Hammacott said.
Hammacott said the partnership with the seniors has been mutually beneficial because the students and seniors can interact.
“It’s providing hands-on experience for our program participants, many of whom will go on to work in health care,” Hammacott said, adding the benefits for both go beyond food.