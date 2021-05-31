NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio is presenting a new featured artist, Arline Corcoran with her “Countryside” oil paintings, plus a new Members Show called “Full Bloom.”
The exhibition features paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery, glass, cards and more. The gallery is also introducing new members Patti Maher and Faith Vicinanza.
The Featured Artist Show will run from June 5 to June 27. The Members Show is through Aug. 1. Meet the Featured Artist Arline Corcoran and other artists from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Gallery
25 is located at 11 Railroad Street and is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com.
Upon retirement from the corporate world, Corcoran returned to oil painting after a 20-year hiatus, and found that she had a whole world of expression waiting to flow from her, an announcement said.
She now has the time to really see the beauty of nature around her and to paint those scenes which really appeal to her. The countryside of New England, with its autumn colors, old barns, and seascapes, are scenes which have been a part of her life, the announcement said.
Corcoran’s art education is through classes and workshops with local accomplished artists. She is a member of Richter Art Association, the Easton Arts Council, and the Kent Art Association. Her paintings are displayed in the Barn Gallery & Frame Shop of New Fairfield, at Art & Frame of Newtown, and in many local juried and non-juried art shows. Gallery 25 members also have new artworks featuring that range, from contemporary to traditional, including local scenes.
Two new painters have joined the gallery – Patti Maher and Faith Vicinanza. They each have very different styles and mediums, the announcement said.