NEW MILFORD — Singer-songwriter and nationally touring musician Kim Richey will bring her country-influenced folk-rock music to The Silo on Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. for the first concert of the season.
Since the release of her first album in 1995, Richey’s songs have received a wide range of radio play and she has written songs that have been performed by Trisha Yearwood and Brooks & Dunn. Richey has also co-recorded songs with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Jason Isbell, among others.
Opening the show is Brian Dolzani, a Connecticut-based artist who recently released his latest album, We Are Magic, which was recorded at home, directly on 4-track cassette, during quarantine.
This, and all future shows, will take place outside at The Silo at the historic Hunt Hill Farm, at 44 Upland Road. Shows, which are organized in association with Connartists Concerts and receive promotional support from Gerosa Records, will take place on the front lawn. Tickets are available for advance purchase via Eventbrite at connartistsconcerts.eventbrite.com. Attendees bring their own chairs, food and drink. Social distancing protocols will be in effect for all events.
In addition to purchasing a ticket (starting at $30) for the event, the organization requests that each person bring one pound of nonperishable food that will be donated to New Milford Social Services. For more information, contact TJ Leonard at tj@thesilo.org or call: 203-529-5334.
Other shows are as follows:
May 8, Parsonsfield, 4 p.m.
May 9, The Grayson Hugh Trio, 2 p.m.
May 15, Alex Cano and Dan Zlotnick, 2 p.m.
June 12, Steve Rodgers, 4 p.m.
June 13, The Treaty, 4 p.m.
June 19, Pete Francis (of Dispatch), 4 p.m.