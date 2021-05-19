NEW MILFORD — The town will host a “historic” youth cricket match with its local cricket club team this Saturday against a team from Norwalk, according to Jay Singh.
Singh, who has been running the New Milford Cricket Club for the past 15 years, confirmed the game with the Norwalk team on Tuesday.
The New Milford cricket player said they’ve been trying to get a game like this to happen for at least 10 years.
The team, made up of local kids under the age of 14, will play at Clatter Valley Park starting at 9:30 a.m. and running until about 12:30 p.m.
The youth teams from the two towns will have at least 12 players, with the majority of the New Milford team between the ages of 10 and 12. The New Milford youth team has been practicing for close to a year, Singh said.
The game is expected to bring around 50 people, including players, parents and spectators, to the field. Singh also said he has invited Mayor Pete Bass and other members of the Parks and Recreation Department to attend what he is calling a “historic event.”
In February, the town approved construction of a new cricket pitch, batting cage and practice pitch at Clatter Valley Park, with construction costs expected to hit around $25,000.
Cricket has been increasing in its popularity since the early-to-mid 2000s, and Singh has been an integral part of getting the youth team started in town.