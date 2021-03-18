New program delivers food to senior living complexes in Torrington

TORRINGTON — The Friendly Hands Food Bank, in collaboration with the Torrington Housing Authority and Mayor Elinor Carbone, have begun offering meals and food box delivery to every senior living complex in the city of Torrington.
The program, which was announced by the food bank, began March 9. Residents in these complexes can sign up and receive food on a monthly basis delivered to their doors. The program began with the Torringford West Apartment complex and will continue until all complexes are signed up.
The FHFB is able to begin this new delivery service due to the addition of a new van purchase in December 2020, which was funded by Dunkin Donuts, Torrington Municipal & Teachers Federal Credit Union, Bartolotta Inc, and Blasius North. Each business donated monies to sponsor an ad on the van which in turn paid for the purchase of a 2021 Cargo Van.
For more information, contact Karen Thomas at 860-387-1282 or email friendlyhandsfoodbank@gmail.com.