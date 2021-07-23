THOMASTON — Barbara Putnam, RYT500, will offer a new introductory yoga series at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 505 South Main St. in Thomaston from 2-3 p.m. for six Fridays, from July 23 through Aug. 27.
The cost of the six-week series is $60, or $12 per class. This class is appropriate for both new and experienced yoga students, combining both a mindful yoga practice with the introduction of some of the basic principles of yoga philosophy, an announcement said.
Each class will focus on one principle in relation to the postures, breath control and meditation. Classes are structured to begin with centering breathing, continue with slow and mindful movement and postures, and finish with a period of deep relaxation and a short, seated meditation. This kind of practice is good for managing stress and developing self-awareness in addition to the usual benefits of building strength and flexibility.
Putnam has been practicing yoga since the 1970s and teaching yoga since 2015. She recently completed her 500-hour yoga teacher training. Learn more about her at www.eastlitchfieldyoga.com.