Newly formed Housatonic Valley Health District fill two positions

NEW MILFORD — The newly formed Housatonic Valley Health District has made two new hires— an added sanitarian and public health inspector— to serve the health department’s five member towns.
Lisa Yu has been hired as a new sanitarian and Xavier Bennett as the public health inspector.
The health district began official operation this month, integrating health services from Pomperaug District Department of Health and New Milford’s health department. The district includes the towns of New Milford, Oxford, Southbury, Washington, and Woodbury and has its own new website.
The merger promised savings for New Milford, as well as expanded staffing health services for all member towns.
“We are very excited to welcome Ms. Lisa Yu and Mr. Xavier Bennett to our team. Their experience and knowledge complement our growing team and help us better serve our community,” said HVHD health director Lisa Morrissey.
Joe Kmetz, who served as Pomperaug’s sanitarian since June of 1993, will serve as chief sanitarian supervising the environmental health division.
“Everyone already knows and loves Joe Kmetz, who was the only sanitarian for such a long time,” Morrissey said.
The two new additions will work under Kmetz.
Yu, who will work alongside current sanitarian AJ Cresci, has worked with the Brookfield Health Department since 2015. She holds a public health bachelor’s degree as well as a masters in health administration, and has experience with food establishment, salon and septic system inspections, the press release states.
Bennett also holds a bachelor’s in public health and has worked in the field since 2017 with experience in food and housing inspections, septic systems, and nuisance complaints.
Since 2020, new businesses and construction projects have continued to crop up in the five towns, warranting various health inspections from local health departments. Morrissey said that the addition of these two new roles will help the health district be “more responsive and adaptive to the changing needs of businesses and residents.”
The district continues to seek larger office space in Southbury to accommodate its larger work force, the release said. Another office is expected to be set up in New Milford, as well. The health district’s board hopes to have the new locations secured by summertime.