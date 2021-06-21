SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community at 17 Cobble Road, plans its free “Welcome Back to Noble” open house tour for the public on July 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to stay for a free concert by Michael Brown.
Brown has been training and launching gospel choirs throughout the region, an announcement said.
Attendees of the tour can meet and talk with Administrator Bill Pond, Director of Nursing Molly Tanner, Wellness Director Lynn Famiglietti, Director of Rehabilitation Services Angelia Green, Admission Director Linda Castaldi, and many others.
Current residents of Noble Horizons will provide guests with a look inside cottages, the hotel-style accommodations in the Cobble, and private skilled nursing rooms. The tour will also include visits to the fitness center where guests may meet Noble’s personal trainer, and the short-term and outpatient rehabilitation centers to learn more about Noble’s therapy services. Additional tour stops include the dining room, the library, the cafe, and the 110-acre grounds.
Following the tour, guests are invited to Brown’s 7 p.m. pondside outdoor concert. Guests can bring a picnic and chairs or request a reservation for a table by July 8, when signing up for the open house.
To register, visit www.noblehorizons.org, or call Caroline Burchfield at 860-435-9851.