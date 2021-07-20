SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community at 17 Cobble Road, will begin hosting The Hotchkiss School’s Carita Gardiner for a virtual book club reading of Yaa Gyasi’s best-selling novel, “Transcendent Kingdom” on July 28 from 7-8 p,m. The program will meet weekly on Wednesdays via Zoom through Aug. 18.
Gardiner, a 20-plus year veteran of The Hotchkiss English Department, holds a B.A., from Amherst College, an M.Ed. from Harvard University, and an M.A. from Middlebury College.
Registration for the book club may be found at noblehorizons.org.