Noble Horizons to premiere film by Salisbury School students

SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior retirement community at 17 Cobble Road, will premiere Coloring Our Past, a film made by Salisbury School students in Rhonan Mokriski’s 2020-21 Searching for Slavery class, on May 26 at 7 p.m.
The film chronicles their discovery of the lost stories of local Black and Indigenous peoples whose contributions have been hidden from history for the last 200-plus years, an announcement said. Throughout the year, the students have conducted extensive research, field work, interviews and other efforts to uncover the lives of people who have long been buried, forgotten, or ignored, the announcement said.
Community programs showcasing the students’ discoveries have been held in recent months and on May 1, James Mars Day was celebrated with an official decree issued by Gov. Lamont. A memorial ceremony was held on May 1 in Norfolk, where the enslaved Mars began and ended his life. The Witness Stones Project, which seeks to acknowledge and confront a past that did not live up to the nation’s founding ideals of justice and equality, installed a stone marker to forever honor Mars.
Coloring Our Past details the ongoing and exhaustive efforts undertaken to reveal the extensive contributions of people like the James Mars and members of the Cesar family, who fought in wars, owned land, worked, paid taxes, had businesses, and contributed to communities but were never accounted for in local histories, the announcement said. The film includes commentary from descendants of the Cesar family.
Registration for a Zoom link is at Noble Horizons’ website, noblehorizons.org.