NORFOLK — Many in town have been spending this winter organizing virtual events for the 2021 Winter WIN Weekend in Norfolk that begins Saturday, Feb. 20. The volunteer organizers announce that residents, businesses, historic and natural attractions, and other organizations “have pulled together, once again, this year to showcase Norfolk’s many treasures.”
The only difference is that this year’s Winter WIN will take place online rather than at various locations throughout Norfolk. “We believe that our online WIN series of events show the resilience of the citizens of Norfolk. Our goal is to be a bright spot in people’s lives this winter,” said Sue Frisch, one of the founders of the event, now in its sixth year.
The videos include visiting a costume makers’ studio, architectural tours, and learning about the winter night sky, to a music lesson for children, visits to local farms, and a Spanish cooking class.
The virtual Winter Weekend in Norfolk celebrates the music, art, and nature.
View livestream and on-demand events free of charge. For complete information, visit weekendinnorfolk.org.
The videos are slated to go live Feb. 20. In the meantime, the videos from the 2020 Summer WIN are still available to watch on the website.