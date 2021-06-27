Nuvance Health, a health care agency overseeing several hospitals and medical offices throughout the state, is “endorsing” mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for its hospitals’ employees and clinicians following the Connecticut Hospitals Association’s announcement to require it via a statewide policy.
Nuvance oversees multiple locations including the Danbury, New Milford, Sharon and Norwalk hospitals.
“The benefit to our patients and commitment to public safety were at the core of this decision. We believe this initiative will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our patients, physicians, nurses, employees and community,” Nuvance Health spokeswoman Andrea Rynn said.
“We will share timing and other details as they are finalized in the coming weeks,” she added.
The move to mandate vaccinations for hospital employees came as the Connecticut Hospitals Association sought to continue “enhancing” patient and staff safety in hospitals, according to Paul Kidwell, vice president of policy for the CHA.
“Due to the rapid spread of the virus in our state and across the nation, and the frequency of the variants that we are now discovering, we think it is appropriate that we take every action to ensure that we are keeping our patients safe from this highly communicable virus,” he said. “... We know that the vaccine is safe and effective and that it has lowered the transmission of the virus in the state, which has resulted in a very low rate of hospitalizations. We want to continue down that path.”
Requiring hospital employees to be vaccinated against an illness is not new for the CHA. Several years ago it enacted a similar policy obligating staff to receive the influenza vaccine.
Kidwell noted there was “some variation” in how the influenza policy was implemented but that it has been important in protecting patients from the flu annually.
If an employee refused to get the vaccine, Kidwell said it was “too early to describe any of those details,” but the CHA will develope “best practices” for implementation.
Albert Ko, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at the Yale School of Public Health who is in “full support” of the policy, said it will come down to two steps.
“The question will be how will the health care associations approach those who either refuse or don’t fall into those exemptions, but also how they will apply those exemptions,” he said.
Ko suspects some agencies might opt to give religious and medical exemptions to certain employees as well.
“We’re learning every day about adverse effects, but as of yet these all have been very rare, very infrequent. And the benefits of the vaccination ... much outweigh the risks of the rare occurrences happening,” he said. “We’re never going to eliminate or get rid of COVID ... so what we really can do to protect our hospitals with these mandatory vaccinations is really going to go a long way.”
As of Friday, Connecticut reported having 36 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state and a 0.44 percent positivity rate. According to state data, about 349,120 cases and 8,275 deaths have been documented throughout the pandemic.