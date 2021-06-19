NWS: Chance of rain this weekend, early next week in CT

There is a chance of rain throughout the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday, with skies clearing up Wednesday, according to current forecasts for Connecticut.

 Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media

While there might be a chance of rain and clouds in this weekend’s forecast, the temperatures will still be in the mid- to high-80s.

The National Weather Service forecast shows partly sunny skies for most of Connecticut on Saturday, with a high near 86 degrees and a slight wind. By night, there’s a roughly 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday brings an increase of cloud coverage, but a high near 88 degrees. The forecast indicates a calm wind could pick up in the afternoon. Sunday night brings a roughly 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 67 degrees.

But while the weekend might bring some rain, only two days next week are currently forecast to see some precipitation.

Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain showers after 8 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 68 degrees.

Rain showers are likely Tuesday, with the chance of a thunderstorm, with a near near 81 degrees and mostly cloudy skies. By night, the temperature is forecast to drop to around 53 degrees and the clouds are expected to clear up a bit.

Wednesday brings sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear skies Wednesday night, with a low around 54 degrees.

Thursday brings more sun, with a high near 79 degrees. The temperature drops to around 57 degrees by night.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

