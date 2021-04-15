NWS: Dusting of snow headed for Litchfield County

As rain falls across Connecticut on Thursday, some parts of the state are gearing up for a small amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
While earlier in the week some meteorologists were predicting snow, the weather service wasn’t. But by Thursday afternoon, the weather service’s forecast called for rain and snow in Litchfield County between 1 and 5 a.m. Friday, with just snow likely after 5 a.m.
The weather service said a total accumulation of less than half an inch of snow is possible, as flakes continue to fall until around 1 p.m. Friday. Rain will follow in the afternoon.
The weekend could see a wintry mix of rain and snow after midnight Saturday, the NWS said.
The rest of the state will see up to about three-quarters of an inch of rain throughout Thursday, and up to about a quarter of an inch Friday.
The weather clears up a bit this weekend, with the weather service forecast calling for partly sunny skies Saturday and a high in the mid-50s with a slight breeze. The temperature will drop to the low 40s Saturday night.
The NWS said it will be partly sunny again on Sunday, with a high in the high-50s. By Sunday night, the temperature will drop to the mid-40s.