NWS: Expect sleet, snow and freezing rain for days in CT

It’s going to be a dreary few days. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow, sleet and rain for Connecticut every day through Tuesday.
Precipitation is expected after 4 p.m. Saturday, though it will most likely be sleet until 4 a.m. “New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” the weather service said.
There’s a 20 to 30 percent chance of snow and freezing rain Sunday. Temperatures should reach 33 degrees during the day.
On Monday, Washington’s Birthday, could bring “a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet,” changing to rain and freezing rain in the afternoon.
More freezing rain and sleet is expected Tuesday, with a high of 30 degrees. By Tuesday night, the forecast moves into slightly nicer territory with mostly cloudy skies, though the temperature should drop overnight into the teens.
If the forecast holds, Connecticut could see its first partly sunny day on Wednesday.