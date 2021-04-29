Southern Fairfield County could see flooding as rain is expected to inundate the region overnight, while high winds are expected Friday.
The National Weather Service said “minor flooding” could impact vulnerable areas near the shorelines in lower Fairfield County in Connecticut, and southern Westchester County in New York.
“Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding,” the agency said.
The flooding is expected to impact the region around 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. early Friday. Rain is expected overnight, along with a chance of thunderstorms
The National Weather Service advises travelers not to drive through water of an unknown depth, or circumvent barricades roping off flooded out areas.
The agency has also issued a high wind advisory from noon Friday through midnight for all of southern New England. A gale warning has also been issued for Long Island Sound.
Along the coast, westerly wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph are likely.
With leaves back on the trees, “these winds will likely be more impactful in terms of tree damage and possible power outages then similar wind events we have experienced this Winter and early Spring,” the National Weather Service advised.
Areas inland should expect winds of about 15 to 30 mph, but with gusts up to 50 mph possible.
Friday should otherwise see sunny skies with some isolated rain showers in the afternoon and highs in the mid-60s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 40’s, with partly cloudy skies.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will see sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and gusty winds up to 30 mph. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s turning to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 50s.