NWS: Rain, thunderstorms to begin the week in Connecticut

Rain showers and the possibility of thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
After a scorching hot start to last week, prompting many schools across the state to dismiss students early because of extremely high heat indexes, this week starts with rain and cooler temperatures, the latest forecasts show.
About a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain is expected to fall Monday as skies stay cloudy and the temperature hovers near 70 degrees. There will be a slight wind. The likelihood of rain continues throughout the day and into the evening, with cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees.
The chance of rain continues Tuesday, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning and early afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high around 80 degrees. By night, it’ll be mostly clear skies with a low around 57 degrees.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday, with a high near 76 degrees and a light wind. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 50 degrees.
Thursday brings sunny skies again and another day with the temperature near 76 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees by night.
More sunny skies are expected on Friday, along with a high near 81 degrees. The temperature drops to a low around 62 degrees by Friday night, with partly cloudy skies.