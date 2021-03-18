NWS: Rain will transition to snow in some parts of CT

After warmer weather in recent weeks, some parts of the state could see a slight accumulation of snow late Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Moderate to heavy rain will start falling across the state Thursday morning.
Inland southern Connecticut can expect to see rain transition to snow late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The weather service said the changeover will likely happen after midnight. The forecast is calling for an accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow.
“The amount of snow will depend on how quickly the colder air moves into these locations at the tail end of the event,” the weather service said. “If the colder air moves in faster than forecast, then more snow can be expected. If the colder air lags, the precipitation will have moved out of the area before any real accumulation can occur.”
Some snow might mix with rain along the coast Thursday night, but no accumulation is expected there because of the warmer surface temperatures expected, the weather service said.
The NWS had not issued any advisories or warnings for Connecticut as of Thursday morning.
Friday’s forecast brings cloudy skies that become gradually sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Wind chill values, however, will make it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees, with gusts as high as 32 mph possible. The temperature drops to around 26 degrees Friday night.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday, with a high near 50 degrees and light winds. The temperature will drop to around 30 degrees by Saturday night.
More sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday, with a high near 53. The temperature is expected to around 34 by night.