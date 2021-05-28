NWS: Rainy weekend will lead to sunny Memorial Day in CT

Rain is in the forecast throughout the holiday weekend, with sunny skies possible to break through the gloomy forecast for Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service.
After recent hot temperatures, with many days reaching the high 80s and some surpassing 90 degrees, this weekend also brings cooler temperatures with the potential of rainfall.
Friday afternoon, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m., the weather service said, with a high near 63 degrees and a wind of around 10 mph. Rain is expected to fall, heavy at times, after 7 p.m. with a low around 47 degrees. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, the weather service said.
The forecast is calling for a high near 54 degrees on Saturday and rain with wind gusts as high as 29 mph. The weather service said a quarter to half-inch of rain is possible. Rain will continue Saturday night, with a low around 48 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Rain is likely on Sunday morning, mainly after 7 a.m., with a high around 60 degrees. Rain is likely mainly before 9 p.m. Sunday, with a low around 50 degrees.
On Memorial Day, the latest forecasts from the weather service indicate mostly sunny skies with a high near 71 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy Monday night, with a low around 53 degrees.