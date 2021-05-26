NWS: Severe thunderstorms possible in CT today

There is the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night, mainly across the western part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
The threat of severe thunderstorms rolls in around 5 p.m. for southwestern Connecticut and continues through 9 p.m., with the storms expected to weaken as they move across eastern Connecticut from about 7 to 11 p.m., according to the NWS.
The storms are accompanied by an approaching cold front.
The weather service said there is “moderate to high confidence” in a line of two showers and thunderstorms moving through the region late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. As the evening going on, the threat diminishes around 9 p.m.
The weather service said these storms could bring localized damage to trees and power lines, with the potential for power outages. The NWS said “an isolated, weak tornado is possible,” as is 1-inch hail with a few of the storms.
A thunderstorm watch might be issued by the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center Wednesday afternoon if the severe weather threat increases.
It’ll be mostly sunny until the storms start rolling in late this afternoon, with a high near 88 degrees and a slight breeze.
Thursday brings sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees and a light wind. By night, it’ll be partly cloudy and the temperature is forecast to drop to around 50 degrees.
Rain is likely after 2 p.m. Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a high around 65 degrees. The forecast is calling for a slight wind, with gusts as high as 21 mph possible. At night, there’s added potential for rain with a low around 45 degrees.
A 30 percent chance of rain comes in before 2 p.m. Saturday with mostly cloudy skies with a high around 65 degrees. The temperature drops to around 45 degrees by night.
Sunday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47 degrees.
Memorial Day is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. The temperature will drop to a low around 50 degrees by night with partly cloudy skies.