NWS: Temperature could hit 80 in CT this week

Warm weather is headed for Connecticut this week, with several days expected to see temperatures surpass 80 degrees, according to current National Weather Service forecasts.
Most of the week is expected to see days with temperatures in the high 70s and sunny skies.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast along the coast after 2 p.m. Monday, and after 3 p.m. for areas further north. The NWS said the temperature will hover around 75 degrees with light winds. By night, showers are possible before 7 p.m. and the temperature drops to around 50 degrees.
Tuesday’s forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high near about 78 degrees and a light breeze, the weather service said. Tuesday night will be clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunny skies and a high temperature in the low-80s is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a light breeze moving through in the afternoon. It’ll be mostly clear at night, with a low around 60.
The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Thursday, and another day with a high around 80 degrees. The temperature drops to the mid- to high-50s by Thursday night.
It’ll be partly sunny Friday with a high near 75 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night, with a low around 60 degrees.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 by night.
It’ll be partly sunny on Sunday, with a high in the low 80s.