Parts of southern Connecticut are under a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning, and there’s a flood warning in place for the Housatonic River, according to the National Weather Service.
The flash flood watch applies to southern Fairfield County, according to the weather service. And the flood warning was issued “for the Housatonic River [a]t Falls Village,” anticipated to last through early Tuesday afternoon, the agency also said.
Regarding the watch, the weather service is calling for “scattered to numerous” thunderstorms this afternoon “over or just south of the watch area.”
“The front will continue to focus shower[s] and thunderstorm[s] over the watch area tonight, especially in and around the New York City Tri-State area,” the agency said.
The storms could bring rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, with some areas seeing up to 4 inches of rain.
The downpour will be on areas already inundated with heavy rain last week, as Tropical Storm Elsa flooded urban and low-lying communities.
The flash flood watch also applies to some counties in southeastern New York and northeastern New Jersey, and means conditions could develop that lead to flash flooding.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening, with a chance of more thunderstorms after midnight, and lows in the upper 60s.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week, according to the NWS:
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy early giving way to partly sunny skies with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 80s. Overnight, cloudy with a chance of rain and lows in the upper 60s
Thursday
Mostly sunny with patches of fog in the morning and highs in the upper 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy with lows into the lower 70s.
Friday
Partly sunny with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s. Overnight the sun gives way to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High’s in the mid-80s dropping to the low 70s overnight with a chance of more rain and thunderstorms
Sunday
Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s.