NWS: Winds elevate fire risk high in CT, some areas could see flurries

A storm that may have produced a tornado in Kent plummeted temperatures throughout Connecticut on Thursday.
Winds reached 75 mph in parts of the state late Wednesday afternoon, with a possible tornado sighting in Kent. The National Weather Service sent a team to the area to investigate.
After a high near 47 degrees on Thursday with wind gusts up to around 35 mph, temperatures will drop to a low around 33 degrees with gusts up to 25 mph, the NWS said.
There is a slight chance of scatter snow showers in parts of northwestern Connecticut on Thursday afternoon.
Despite the rain Wednesday and cold temperatures, the NWS said the risk of forest fires is high throughout southern Connecticut Thursday.
That’s the result of humidity levels dropping and strong wind gusts of about 30-35 mph.
“While much of the area received one-quarter to one-half inch of rainfall on Wednesday, the strong winds and low relative humidity will allow fine fuels to dry out quickly,” the agency said. The risk of fire will also likely be high Friday.
Another freeze warning will be in effect Friday from 1 to 9 a.m., the weather service said. Friday will bring sunny skies and a high near 60. Winds up to 30 mph are in the forecast. By night, temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees with a slight breeze.
On a National Weather Service storm damage summary page, it indicated wind damage had knocked down tree limbs and power to an area of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The rest of the summary page was filled with similar instances in New York and New Jersey.
Most of western Connecticut was under a severe thunderstorm warning around 3 p.m. Wednesday, with a tornado warning being briefly issued for part of Litchfield County around that same time.
In Kent, radar showed winds hitting up to 75 mph at higher points of elevation, said Bill Jacquemin, chief meteorologist of the Connecticut Weather Center, on Wednesday. He said radar showed winds in a “rotating pattern” in the area. The NWS said Thursday it has a team investigating whether a tornado touched down in Kent.
At the peak of the gusty winds and outages, more than 5,000 Eversource customers were reported to be without power late Wednesday afternoon. Later that night, the number had dropped to around 3,500. By Thursday morning, less than 130 Eversource customers remained without power.
During the storm, United Illuminating reported one outage in Fairfield, which was resolved by Wednesday evening.
Staff Writer Peter Yankowski contributed reporting.