O&G Industries (O&G) in Torrington recently held its seventh annual retiree picnic in Waterbury that was attended by 190 — whose combined years of service totaled more than 2,800.
The picnic was highlighted by retiree Tony Damiano with 55 years of service — the longest single employee tenure. Gene and Tracy McKeon combined for 80 years of service — a best for a husband and wife. Joe Martins, who recently turned 101 years old, stands as the oldest living retiree and was in attendance.
O&G is just two years shy of its 100th anniversary. The eighth annual picnic is planned for the summer of 2022.