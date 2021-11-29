Official feared infections at Litchfield County nursing home would spread

NORTH CANAAN — As he watched the number of COVID-19 cases climb at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, First Selectman Charles Perotti couldn’t help but wonder if the outbreak would spread into his community.
“I had that in the back of my mind,” Perotti said. “I got a call from the CEO that they had a series of cases. I read it was up to 40. The next thing I knew...I saw that Geer had a big outbreak of 89 people.”
In all, Geer reported that 67 residents and 22 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Eight residents died, while the other 56 have since fully recovered. The facility also reported that all 22 staff members recovered and have returned to work.
“It’s just unfortunate. During the pandemic they didn’t get hit too hard and then all of a sudden,” Perotti said. “They did contain to the Geer Vsillage. They handled it well. They locked it down. Everyone...stayed in quarantine. I don’t think they are opened up yet.”
But still, with a few unknowns, Perotti was concerned about the impact the deadly outbreak could have on North Canaan. The first case was reported at the end of September when a Geer staff member tested positive. Perotti didn’t know if that person lived or participated in the North Canaan community. He also didn’t know how many of the Geer residents were actually from North Canaan, or just living there temporarily.
“Here we go,” Perotti thought. “Was the employee from North Canaan, were they from another town, were they from Massachusetts?”.
Perotti said there has been no indication that the outbreak spread to the community, which he said is still masking up in many situations.
“Even our town hall here we still require masks,” Perotti said. “In Stop and Shop there are people who wear them. These local [businesses] have signs up to wear masks if you’re not vaccinated.”
Perotti said there’s still room for improvement in North Canaan when it comes to vaccination rates.
According to recent numbers Perotti said he received from the Torrington Area Health District, 85 percent of residents 65 years old or over are fully vaccinated. The percentage drops to 61 percent for the 45 to 64 year range and 60 percent for the 25 to 44 year range. Both the 12 to 17 and 18 to 24 age ranges are hovering around 42 percent.
“I would love to see them come up. The younger ones...the middle ones,” Perotti said. “Now with COVID spiking again, rates have been high again. Especially with the holidays and parties.”
The town recently hosted a clinic for five to 11 year olds and Perotti was disappointed by the low turnout.
“We just had a clinic this Sunday we just had 10 kids show up which was sad to me,” Perotti said.
An additional clinic at an elementary school in town saw 41 children in that age range get vaccinated, Perotti said. And a recent booster clinic for 65 and over saw 112 people receive a shot.
The town is hosting another booster clinic on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.