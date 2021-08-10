NEW HARTFORD — A three-alarm fire early Tuesday left only a shell of a building, located in the heart of town and known by local residents as the New Hartford House, according to officials.
Scores of firefighters responded to the Bridge Street building around 2:25 a.m. after several 911 calls from tenants who were reporting the roof area of the building appeared to be on fire, according to Litchfield County fire coordinator John Barbagallo around 5:30 a.m. during an interview with Fox61.
Barbagallo later tweeted: “Latest update from New Hartford: RT44 & surrounding roads are still closed due to fire activity.”
“All tenants have been accounted for & safe. A Burlington firefighter was transported to the hospital after experiencing a serious medical issue at the fire scene,” he said on Twitter.
Barbagallo earlier said units arrived and confirmed heavy fire on the roof. He said the blaze escalated to a three-alarm, bringing in additional resources and personnel from multiple fire departments across the area. Barbagallo said the fire spread to all three floors.
During the 5:30 a.m. interview, Barbagallo said defensive operations remained underway, with some crews being sent in to do overhaul and complete searches in the building.
He said the building is known as the New Hartford House, which he said has been a fixture in town since 1850 and is known to be the tallest building in New Hartford. He said it’s a mixed occupancy building, with 14 residential units and six businesses.
Barbagallo said two firefighters were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
In terms of whether the building was salvageable, Barbagallo said he was “no expert,” but did say that the second and third floors on the back part of the building had collapsed.
“There is nothing beyond this shell that you see here,” he said during the Fox61 interview.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.