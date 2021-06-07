LITCHFIELD — Officials are conducting a homicide investigation following a Litchfield shooting that left one person dead Monday, according to police.
Police were sent to 46 West St. before 5 p.m. Monday following emergency calls “regarding a disturbance in which a firearm was discharged,” Trooper Josue Dorelus said in a news conference streamed Monday.
When officials got there, there was an adult male with a gunshot wound in a parking lot, Dorelus said.
“This individual succumbed to the injuries sustained during the course of the incident,” he said. “The shooter has been identified, a firearm was recovered from the scene … at the request of State’s Attorney Dawn Gallo, our Western District Major Crime Squad detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation into this homicide, and are currently on scene processing.”
Dorelus said the investigation is in “infancy stages.”
Dorelus said he would not immediately be identifying the shooter or the person who died.
The incident “involves a party that is associated with” a Cramer & Anderson law office on West Street, according to Dorelus.
“At this point the motive is unclear, something that detectives are working to determine,” Dorelus said in the news conference. “Again the relationship between the shooter and the deceased are unknown at this point. We do believe that they know of one another, but in terms of the exact relationship between both parties, that is unknown at this point.”
In a statement sent Monday night, Cramer & Anderson referred to the situation as a “tragic incident” that involved a partner, Robert Fisher.
“Attorney Fisher will be on a leave of absence while the police investigation is carried out, and our Litchfield and Washington Depot offices will be closed Tuesday,” the statement read. “The firm is fully cooperating with investigators.”
Dorelus said in the news conference it was too soon “to determine whether or not someone will be facing charges.”
A person Dorelus referred to as “the subject” of the investigation is cooperating with officials and hadn’t been arrested, he said at the time of the news conference.
He said the subject reached out to officials to report the incident “immediately after the shooting.”
Dorelus said those with information should contact Troop L.