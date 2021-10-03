Litchfield, CT (06759)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.