HARWINTON — Two people on a motorcycle sustained injuries after hitting a deer, according to officials.
At just after 5 p.m. Sunday, the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 675 Hill Road (Route 222) for a report of a motorcycle that struck a deer.
The motorcycle’s operator and a passenger both sustained injuries and were transported by Harwinton Ambulance to Waterbury Hospital, according to the Harwinton fire department in a social media post.
“They were both conscious and alert on the ride to Waterbury Hospital,” said Keith Whitecross, fire captain, who was on scene. “I think they were going to hold them overnight.”
Hill Road was shut down between Hayden Road and South Road for about 90 minutes. The road has since been reopened to normal traffic, and the scene has been cleared.