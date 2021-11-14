WINSTED — A bear was killed when it collided with a car on Route 8 Sunday night, officials said.
The incident happened in southbound lanes near Exit 46. There were no injuries reported in anyone in the vehicle. The bear was killed, officials said.
The bear was an adult, said Dispatcher David Cody of the Connecticut State Police Troop B.
The car was towed from the scene. It is not known how many people were in the vehicle.
Cody said the area is very wooded and therefore it’s not unusual that bears would come on the highway.