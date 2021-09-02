Officials: CT state trooper found after being swept away by Ida floodwaters in Woodbury

WOODBURY — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was hospitalized early Thursday after officials say his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.
The officer was located after a search and transported to Yale New Haven hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.
State police have not identified the officer, saying he was a veteran of more than 10 years assigned to Troop L in Litchfield.
A state police spokesman said Troop L received a call from the on-duty trooper around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The officer told authorities his vehicle was being “swept away” near Jacks Bridge, Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz said during a press conference Thursday morning.
“The cruiser was found later this morning and not too long ago the trooper was found,” Muniz said. He said life-saving measures were given and the trooper was flown to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Eagle One, a police helicopter out of New Milford, and the Coast Guard, which had the ability to hoist a person into an aircraft, Muniz said. Dive units, K-9 teams and drones were also employed in the search.
“It’s a tough time for the family, for us, and we just ask that everybody keep us and the family in their thoughts and their prayers as we endure this tough time right now,” Muniz said.
Woodbury Fire Chief Janet Morgan said her agency was notified a little after 3:30 a.m. Thursday that there was a vehicle being swept down river with an occupant inside. “We didn’t know it was a state trooper at the time,” she told reporters assembled at the volunteer fire department.
She said the area is prone to flooding. “We were used to the swift water in that area and we knew what resources to immediately call in to assist,” she said.
Nine fire departments responded on scene, along with six boats and three helicopters.
“We completed our task and our thoughts and prayers are with the officer,” Morgan said.
Around 30 state police vehicles could be seen between River Bend Drive and Westside Road in Woodbury Thursday morning. The road was blocked off with state police standing at the entrance to the dead-end road.
No major damage from the storm could be seen near the site of the search.
Muniz said the Major Crime Squad is investigating the incident.
Morgan said the area where the accident occurred in the small rural community was a back road, so there were no streetlights and the trooper may have come upon the water without realizing it. “It is known for rapid waters and flooding in that area,” the fire chief said.
The bridge spans the Pomperaug River, according to Morgan. Overnight the river reached 6 feet over flood stage “so that area was under water,” she said.
It was not immediately clear if signs or other road blocks had been put up warning of the flooding. Morgan said the town has 47 known locations where flooding can occur.
“We had people out in the area knowing where the floods were and recording that to the (police department,” Morgan said.
“The trooper may just not have known,” she added, describing the waters as “quick rising.”
“Up until midnight, we didn’t have any floodng, and then it just took off,” she added.
Serenity Bishop contributed reporting from Woodbury.