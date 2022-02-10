BETHLEHEM — A local restaurant was evacuated Wednesday evening after a Jeep crashed through the wall and into the bar, fire officials said.
In a Facebook post, the Bethlehem Firefighters Association said the crash resulted in minor injuries, but no one needed to be hospitalized after the incident.
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m., when firefighters were called to the 70 block of Main Street for a “vehicle into a building,” the post stated.
When authorities arrived, they found an older Jeep Cherokee, “through the front wall of the building and into the bar,” according to the post.
Fire officials helped people from the building and removed smoke from the restaurant. Paramedics were called to the scene as well.