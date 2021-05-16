Officials: Missing person in Housatonic River may not have survived, search underway for body

SALISBURY — Officials said Sunday they believe a person who was reported missing in the Housatonic River in Salisbury Saturday afternoon did not survive.
“It’s always a sad situation. I hate leaving them like that,” said Peter Bergamo, captain of the Litchfield County Dive Team, who was on the scene Saturday, along with state police, the Goshen Dive Team, DEEP and other groups.
Bergamo, who is also a diver for the Goshen Dive Team, helped lead the search, which was above the dam at 326 Houstanic River Road.
According to Bergamo, the victim, whose identity is still not known, was playing in the water and was swinging out on a rope.
“He struggled and he went under the water and the person that was with him couldn’t get out to him in time,” Bergamo said, adding it was a “tough search.”
“It was very tough because there was a current. The terrain is up and down, so it’s anywhere between 30 feet to 15 feet and there’s a lot of debris under there,” he said. “When someone goes under the water and they were last seen under the water, we just have to make an assumption that they’re still under the water.”
After searching unsuccessfully for three hours, the search was turned over to state police, who have more technology for the search, according to Bergamo.
“We’re more of a rescue team,” Bergamo said. “They are more designed for long-term recovery operations. We are more short-term recovery process.”
Bergamo said it’s important to know the exact location where seen as rescuers get involved in the search.
“Getting details on where someone goes down is the difference between a five minute rescue, a three minute rescue, a five hour rescue, or a several day recovery,” he said.
Details can include marking the ground where they were last standing when they saw the victim or seeing where they were standing in relation to something that doesn’t move, such as a tree.
Prior to turning the search over to the state police, Region 5 doing sonar searching, which involved throwing wavelengths into the water.
“We were looking to see what’s at the bottom of the river,” Bergamo said. “We had a few targets that they thought were possibilities before being called off the scene.”